Regina Marie Soper, 65, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, April 28th, 2022. She was born August 14, 1956, to the late Orville and Mary Maddox. She worked in nursing homes as a CNA. She loved her family and her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Joseph Maddox, and a sister, Mary Louise Burnett.
Survivors include her four children, Mary Mitchell (James Skimmerhorn), Neil Maddox, Chad Maddox, and Robbie Soper; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six siblings, Elizabeth Ann Watkins, John Orville Maddox, Tobin Max Maddox, Carmel Warf, David Michael Maddox, and Kelly Maureen Walters; and best friends, Dorothy Parker and Theresa Kirk.
Private services will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented