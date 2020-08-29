CENTRAL CITY — Reginald Glenn Russell, 71, of Central City, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 8 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehab.
He is survived by his mother, Kathryn Russell; and brother, Darris Russell.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday after 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends who are attending the visitation are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented