PHILPOT — Reginald “Keith” Jenkins, 64, of Philpot, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 5:36 p.m. at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. Mr. Jenkins was born June 22, 1958, in Muhlenberg County. He was a diesel mechanic at Wright Implement where he enjoyed working for just shy of 30 years. His hobbies included Nascar, golf, and collecting guns. He loved spending time with his family, especially Emma, Hunter, and Sara Beth.
He was preceded in death by his father, Reginald “Buster” Ray Jenkins.
He is survived by his sons, Chris (Meredith) Jenkins of Central City; brothers, Jeffery (Debbie) Jenkins and Brian (Angela) Jenkins, both of Morgantown; mother, Anna Jenkins; grandchildren, Emma (Jeremy) Pride and Hunter Jenkins; great-grandchild, Sara Beth Pride; nephews, Josh (Katy) Jenkins and Noah Bailey; and niece, Autumn Jenkins.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Alan Harris officiating. Burial will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
