NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Reginald Langston Rouse ”Reggie,” 59, passed away Jan. 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Michael Rouse Jr.
Survived by him are his daughter, Re’Jean Rouse; mother Matilda Rouse; siblings Edward Michael (Deborah) Rouse III, Sherryl Aileen Rouse, Kathleen Elaine Rouse and Maureen Yvonne Rouse-Smith; nephew Patrick LeWayne (Tunicia) Smith Jr.; and niece Arianna Yvonne Smith.
Public viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Smith Funeral Chapel, 706 Monroe St., Nashville, TN 37208. Family visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1, with service to follow at Gordon Memorial, 2334 Herman St., Nashville, TN 37208 with the Rev. Dr. Paula B. Smith officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery North in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
Smith Funeral Directors, Inc. (615) 726-1476.
