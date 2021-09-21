HARTFORD — Reginald Utley, 90, of Hartford, passed away, Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab. He was born February 24, 1931 in Ohio County, to the late Lexie and Pearl Gillim Utley. He retired from Alcoa Aluminum and he was also a retired farmer.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Lexie Utley, JR.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ruth (Peters) Utley, of Hartford; one son, David Utley, of Morgantown; one daughter, Brenda (Sam) Wilkins, of Chesapeake, Virginia; one sister, Regina Hudson, of Beda community of Ohio County. Mr. Utley was blessed with three grandchildren, Anthony Utley, Amy Wilkins, and Jennifer Maupin; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford, with the Rev. Chris Taylor officiating. Burial will be Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Military Rites will be provided by Ohio County Honor Guard. Family and friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Reginald Utley at www.millerschapmire.com.
