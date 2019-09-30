HANSON -- Reginald Zerl McGehee, 81, died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Western Kentucky Veteran's Center in Hanson. He was born on Aug. 21, 1938, in Muhlenberg County, the son of Cecil McGehee and Ruthell Edwards McGehee. He was a truck driver for 36 years working for Supervalu. He was an Army veteran in service from 1957 until 1962 and attended Leigh's Chapel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Doris McGehee, two brothers Drexel McGehee and Roger McGehee, and a sister Carolyn Clements.
Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by the Rev. Roger Wright with burial to follow in Woodland Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville.
He was survived by a son, Kenneth (Betty) McGehee; a granddaughter, Rebecca (Garrett) Hare of Sarasota, Florida; a brother, Cleon McGehee of Mountain Home, Arkansas; a sister, Novella Sue (Billy) Beadnell of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
