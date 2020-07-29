BEAVER DAM — “We all die. The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will” (Chuck Palahniuk).
This statement sums up the life Remus Evans lived. Remus was born December 6, 1925. He was a master carpenter by trade but loved to collect antiques. His prized collection includes toy tractors and glass elephants. Remus was serving his country in WW2 and was aboard the SS Leopoldville on December 24, 1944, when the ship was torpedoed by a German U-boat. While 763 men died that night, Remus survived the attack.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Evans on February 3, 2017, and daughter-in-law, Linda Clark on May 20, 2020. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Judy (John) Renfrow of Beaver Dam; sons, Pat Clark of Beaver Dam and Greg (Debi) Clark of McHenry and a brother, Ray (Ruby) Evans of Hartford. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Mandy (Billy) Clubbs and Mary Ann Clark. He leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, Keely Clubbs, Maddison Clubbs, Gracie Clark, Jacob Clubbs, Wyatt Harris, Hoyt Clark and Harvey Clark and two great-great grandchildren, Hazel Pendley and Charlie Beth Doss. He also leaves a cherished friend and co-worker for over 40 years, Paul Moseley.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Keith Page officiating. Friends may visit with Remus’ family from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
