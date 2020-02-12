ROCKPORT, Ind. — Rena Elizabeth “Betty” Herron, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Betty was born Feb. 17, 1926, in Daviess County and spent her childhood in Fulda, Indiana, before moving to Rockport. She was a 1944 graduate of Rockport High School. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Laura Obermeier.
She is survived by her husband, Virgil Herron, whom she married on Aug. 1, 1946; her daughters, Julie Herron of Boonville, Indiana, Jo Ellen Gentry of Rockport, Indiana, and Jeri Phelps and her husband, Jim, of Ellenton, Florida; her grandsons, Jeremy Abshier and his wife, Kate, and son, Axel, of Richland, Indiana, Ryan Abshier and his wife, Melissa, and son, Riley, of Evansville, Indiana, and Josh Phelps and his fiancée, Alex Cooper, of Owensboro.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County Public Library.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.Boulting
Commented