Renea Antoinette Menfee, 60, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Renea was born in Chicago on March 1, 1960, to the late Oscar and Joyce Menfee. She graduated from Daviess County High School in 1978. She recently retired from Owensboro Regional Health System, where she worked as a nurse assistant. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her son, Tristan Bowling; daughter Latoya (Xavier) White of Texas; brother Kevin Menfee; sisters PaKita (Thomas) Cousar and LaShawn Cullom; aunts Barbara (C. Marnel) James, Dale (Jimmy) Burroughs, Jacquelyn (Wilbur) Mays and Jacquetta Reeder; several cousins, including a special cousin, Gregory Menefee; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
To honor and celebrate Renea’s life and passing, a service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at McFarland Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Pleasant Ridge. Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Miss Menfee shall be within current health and safety directives.
