ROCKPORT, Ind. — Reta Karen Shrode, 78, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was an active member of the First General Baptist Church in Owensboro.
Survivors: husband, Al Shrode, and three children, Sarah Maisto (Brad) of Grandview, Eric Shrode (Jennifer), and Keith Shrode (Kristi).
Service: 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Collins Chapel Cemetery outside of Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Collins Chapel Cemetery Fund.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
