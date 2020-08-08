ISLAND — Reta M. Conrad, 88, of Island, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home in Island. Reta retired from General Electric in Owensboro and was a member of the Island Heritage Council.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Red Conrad; daughters Theresa Freels and Robbin Baughn; brother Jimmy Davis; and sister Shirley Sutherlin.
There will be no public services. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Reta’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Reta at muster
