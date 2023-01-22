Sacramento — Retha E. Conrad Coke, 85, of Sacramento, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Redbanks Nursing in Henderson. Ms. Coke was born in Island, Kentucky on May 9, 1937. She was a former sales associate for John Deere Tractor Supplies and a member of Stringtown Pentecostal.
Her kids, grandkids and great grandkids were the center of her life and put a smile on her face. She was a very social person who never met a stranger and spent a lot of time at flea markets.
Ms. Coke is preceded in death by her son, Rodney Dunn; parents, Frank and Bertha Kirtley; and granddaughter, Stephanie Dunn.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Dunn, Trenda (Aaron) Basham, Mylinda Dunn; son, Lynn Dunn; brother, Willard Conrad; sisters, Nettie Vagnini, Joan Czarniecki; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at noon at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Pastor Robert Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Worthington Chapel Cemetery in Island.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented