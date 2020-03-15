LEWISPORT — Retha Glodene Bruce Voyles, 91, of Lewisport, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Heartland Villa. Retha was born on Sept. 1, 1928, in Central City, to the late Hosea and Tiny Carter Bruce. Retha was a member of Lewisport Baptist Church where she was the custodian for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and church family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Estell Jack Voyles; a daughter-in-law, Danette Voyles; and a grandson, Jeff Rigsby. Retha was the last of eight siblings.
Surviving her are three daughters, Nancy (Craig) Olson, Cindy (Kipp) Reitkerk and Mary (Tony) Millay; two sons, David Voyles and Tommy (Keyna) Voyles; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services are at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Lewisport Baptist Church with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Retha’s family will be greeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport and from 9 a.m. to service time Wednesday at Lewisport Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisport Baptist Church Building Fund; envelopes available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for Retha’s family at www.gibsonsndsonfh.com.
