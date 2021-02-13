CENTRAL CITY — Retha Nell Cunningham, 76, of Central City, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at St. Vincent’s. She was a homemaker and member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Carol Smith, Sharon Holmes, Susan Willoughby and Cynthia Cox; son Cameron Holmes; sister Carolyn Woodcock; and brothers Roger Dunning, Robert Dunning and Billy Dunning.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
