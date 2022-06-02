Rethel “Jess-i” Lowe, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation. He was born in Daviess County to the late Rethel and Anna Louise West Lowe. Jess-i was a member of IBEW Local 1701 for over 55 years and a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.
He loved UK basketball and was an avid sportsman, and loved hunting, fishing, and camping. Jess-i was a former minor league baseball player and coached Western Little League for 13 years. He never met a stranger. His favorite way to entertain was to have people over in his backyard and serve his famous BBQ chicken with his secret BBQ dip. He had a strong love for his wife, his kids, and his grandkids. He was always willing to help. Wichita Lineman was his CB handle. He was a founding member of Daviess County REACT, an organization that assists first responders in natural disasters.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Vickie Belcher, and two brothers, Larry and Rodney Lowe.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Theresa Bittel Lowe; his children, Stacey Lowe (Bill) Tirrill of Nashville, Tennessee, Scott (Christina) Lowe of Owensboro, and Jason (Bethe) Lowe of Owensboro; son-in-law, Chris Belcher of Owensboro; two sisters, Charlotte Rowland of Lewisport and Rebecca Elmendorf of Evansville; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, with Father Suneesh Mathew presiding. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday, June 3, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
