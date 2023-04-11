The Rev. Elvie Lee Roberson Sr., 91, of Owensboro, entered into the gates of Heaven Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home. He was born Jan. 10, 1932, in Drakesboro to the late Arlie and Julia Long Roberson. Elvie worked as a bus superintendent and driver for the Owensboro School System and was a member of Full Gospel Pentecostal Church where he was the pastor since 1975.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Roberson; two sons, Mike Roberson and David Roberson; and a sister, Lois Willett.
He is survived by his children, Robbie Roberson (Teresa), Gail Payne (Phillip), Steve Roberson, Glenn Mason (Lori), and Breanna Barnett; 15 grandchildren, Candis (Hunter), Joshua (Molly), Rebecca, Cory (Katherine), Hunter M., Natulie, Joseph, Kinsley, Jessica, Jennifer (Ryan), Matthew (Charity), Julia Beth (Billy), Trevor, David Joseph, and Misty; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon Boone (Reban).
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Boulware Mission, 609 Wing Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
