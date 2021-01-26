The Rev. Franklin Wright Jr., 92, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and savior on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. He was born July 10, 1928, in Muhlenberg County, to the late Franklin and Ruthie Thompson Wright. Franklin graduated from Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, in the early 70’s he was the preacher for Maceo Baptist Church, and after retirement he was very involved at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. He loved woodworking and building furniture, going deer hunting, and was known to love unconditionally and always had great words of wisdom for family and friends.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Mary Kathryn Jones Wright; sisters, Ernestine Vincent, Earlene Brock, Ruby Brown and Inez Gossett; and two brothers, L.V. Wright and T.C. Wright.
Franklin is survived by his two daughters, Sue (Dale) Cavin, of Rosehill, Virginia, and Judy (David) Zachary, of Owensboro; a brother, Bobby Ray Wright; grandchildren, Melissa Coffey, Jonathan Cavin, Rachel Rice and Christopher Zachary; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for the Rev. Franklin Wright Jr., with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, 300 Clear Creek Road Pineville, KY 40977 or Walnut Memorial Baptist Church Mission Program, 519 West Byers Avenue Owensboro, KY 42303.
