ROSINE — The Rev. H. Michael “Mike” Taylor, 77, of Rosine, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born June 20, 1945, in Rosine to the late James “Monkey” and Wanda Taylor. Mike was a graduate of Horse Branch High School and Kentucky Wesleyan University. He devoted his life to God and helping others. Mike was a United Methodist minister for over 50 years.
He worked as a social services supervisor for 31 years where he advocated for abused, neglected, and in-crisis children and teens. In 1982, he won the Kentucky Council on Crime and Delinquency award for outstanding service to the Kentucky criminal justice system, after which he was made an adjunct professor of social work at Western Kentucky University. Mike loved singing, being outdoors, all animal and above all else, his family.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Millard Taylor and his beloved son, Chad Taylor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Paula Taylor; daughters, Michaela (Joey) Johnson and Kimberly (Tom) Peterson; granddaughters, Zoë Peterson and Ellie Johnson; sister, Brenda (Steve) Wood; brother, Philip Taylor; sister-in-law, Lee Annette Taylor; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery. Friends may visit with Mike’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of The Rev. H. Michael “Mike” Taylor by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
