LEWISPORT — Rev. Harold R. Smith, 90, of Lewisport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in New Richmond, Ohio on December 3, 1931, to the late Herman and Nanie Townsel Smith. Harold was a founding member of Crossroads Baptist Church, helping establish the church. He was a veteran of the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division, earning the rank of Command Sergeant Major.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Goldie Smith; son, William Dean Smith; siblings, Diane Manning-Harrison, James Herman Smith, Loraine Hazel, Bessie Smith, and Danny Smith.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Glenn) Reimel, Harold R. (Pat) Smith, Donna (Marvin) Suiter, and Bethemy (Lanch) Adams; great-grandson, Joey (Christy) Galmiche, who was raised by Goldie and Harold; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Hauke, along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 18. 2022 at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date in Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences for his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented