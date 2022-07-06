HARDINSBURG — The Rev. Harry A. Dooley, 86, of Falls of Rough, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a retired Baptist minister who served the Breckinridge and Hancock areas and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Etta Dooley; sons, Chip Dooley, Larry Dooley, and Charlie Dooley; and sister, Peggy Fitzwater.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery in Hardinsburg. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Good Samaritan Center in Hardinsburg.
