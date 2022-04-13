HARDINSBURG — The Rev. Jerrell Underwood, 85, of Irvington, died April 11, 2022, at his residence. He is a retired Cumberland Presbyterian Minister.
Survivors: wife, Lavesta Sue Underwood; sons, Jerrell Underwood, Jr., Duncan Underwood, and Austin Underwood; and daughters, Tana Schultze, Jennifer Hopps, Natasha Duncan, Kimberly Kerr, Nicole Glenn, and Kellie Underwood.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Harned. Burial: Garfield Cemetery in Garfield. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
