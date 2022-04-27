BREMEN — The Rev. Joe Edison Avery Jr., 83, of Bremen, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at 4:37 p.m. at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. He was a truck driver for Greenville Log and Lumber, and a member of Nelson Creek Pentecostal Church.
Survivors: children, Billy Avery (Andrea), Kathy James (Kenzel), The Rev. Keith Avery, Charlotte Osman (The Rev. Randy Osman), Ladonna Haller (Scott), Ricky Avery (Tammy), Paul Avery (Misty), Rebecca Burch (Joey), Glen Avery (Amy), and Dewayne Avery (Shelly); and siblings, Barbara Segers, Margaret Rector, Loretta Everett, Donnie Avery, Larry Avery, Richard Avery, Bobby Avery, and Charlie Avery.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Nelson Creek Pentecostal Church in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
