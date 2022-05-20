HARTFORD — Rev. Leonard W. Farmer, 96, of Hartford died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Ohio County Healthcare. Leonard was a United States Army Veteran of World War II and he was a member of Adaburg Baptist Church. He was also member of the Pleasant Ridge Masonic Lodge #473 F&AM and the Laborers’ International Union Local #1392.
Survivors: three daughters, Dianna Alexander, Virginia (Eugene) Clark and Janice (Terry) Simpson, and one sister, Vear Dean Hamilton.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Masonic Rites held 1:30 Saturday. Burial: Adaburg Cemetery near Hartford with military honors provided by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the masonic rites service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Rev. Leonard W. Farmer by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented