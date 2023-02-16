The Rev. Richard Powers, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 6, 1932, in Curdsville to the late Joseph Hubert and Teresa M. (McCarty) Powers.
Rev. Richard Powers was ordained May 1, 1959. He received his early education at St. Elizabeth Church and School in Curdsville. Rev. Powers attended St. Meinrad College in St. Meinrad, Indiana and St. Maur’s Seminary in South Union, before being ordained by Bishop Cotton. He has the distinction of being the third son in his family of 12 children to become a priest.
After his ordination, he was the associate pastor at St. Stephen Cathedral for one year, then the associate pastor of St. Francis DeSales Church in Paducah for one year. In 1961, he was made the associate pastor of Holy Name Church in Henderson where he remained for four years. Rev. Powers then became the associate pastor of Sts. Joseph and Paul in 1965, where he served for two years. From 1967 until 1970, he served as pastor of St. Pius X Church in Calvert City, then in 1970 became pastor of St. Joseph Church in Bowling Green. In 1972, he became pastor of St. Sebastian Church in Calhoun, until 1974 when he became pastor of St. Peters Church in Stanley. Rev. Powers was also the vocations director for the Diocese of Owensboro from 1972 until 1976. In 1976, Rev. Powers became the pastor of Precious Blood Church where he remained for six years.
In 1982 he entered the United States Navy as a chaplain and served in the position until 1989. In 1990, he became the pastor of Immaculate Church in Owensboro for five years, and in 1995 was made the pastor of St. Mary of the Woods Church in Whitesville. Rev. Powers became the pastor of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sorgho, then retired from active ministry in 2007. He lived at St. Alphonsus Parish and served the Diocese of Owensboro when requested.
Rev. Powers enjoyed nature, especially flowers, and spending time in his log cabin that was tucked away in the woods. He loved boating in his younger years and visiting Rough River, KY Lake, and Barren River. The Mission in Haiti was near to his heart, and he had traveled there through the years and donated often. Rev. Powers especially loved his family and celebrated Christmas in July with his siblings. Throughout his time in the Diocese, he helped so many and made a difference in many lives. He will be sorely missed by his family, his parishioners, and all of the people he touched the lives of throughout his ministry.
In addition to his parents, Rev. Powers was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Agnes Powers, Patricia Garvin, Elizabeth M. Lattus, and Celine M. Kahalley, and his brothers, Joseph H. Powers Jr., Rev. Aloysius F. Powers, and Robert A. Powers.
He is survived by his siblings, Msgr. Bernard A. Powers, Martha M. Taylor, Mary Teresa Hayden (Don), and Maddalena Leach.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral, with Rev. Freddie Byrd as the principal celebrant. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carmel Home, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Sunday at St. Stephen Cathedral, and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY, 42303. Envelopes will be provided.
