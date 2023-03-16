Reva Jarboe Daniels, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at Hillcrest Nursing and Rehab. She was born July 13, 1930, in Patesville to the late Walter and Lillian Hardin Jarboe. Reva was a Christian and a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church since May 1995. Her church family was always of utmost importance to her. She worked all of her adult life and retired from Windridge Country Club in 1994 after 10 years of service. Reva fostered several children over the course of five years, and a number of her foster children had remained in contact with her to this day. Reva always had a smile on her face and made friends wherever she went. She absolutely loved her dog, Reme, her baby.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Opal (Ray) York; her brother, Cletus Jarboe, who passed away while serving in World War II; her nephew, Ricky Gordon York; her great-niece, Leslie Ann York; her great-nephew, Ricky Scott York; and her dear friend, Joyce Stinnett.
She is survived by her nephew, Dennis York. Reva is also survived by and is the birth mother of Susan (David) James; her grandson, Travis (Sally) James; her great-grandchildren, Lexus, Brianna, and Xavier James; her late nephew’s wife, Carla York; and her best friends and caregivers, Joyce Vertrees and Anna Hardison.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 West Byers Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
