CALHOUN — Reva Sunn, 80, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. Reva Gail Jones was born April 13, 1942, in Exie, Kentucky located in Green County to the late Deering and Elsie Clark Jones and was married to David Allen Sunn June 3, 1961. Reva was a claims adjuster for Landstar and Ligon in Madisonville and a member of Calhoun Baptist Church where she taught and was active in the Women’s Fellowship Sunday School Class. In addition to her parents, Reva was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Jones; by a daughter-in-law, Heather Evans Sunn.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, David Sunn; two daughters, Debra Riggs (Steve) of Calhoun and Shelli Stevenson (Jody) of Calvert City; a son, Bryan Sunn of Calhoun; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Tara Fox of Louisville.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel handled the arrangements for Reva’s family.
The Reva Sunn family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Church; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
