COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Rex "Butch" Dickens, 62, of Columbus, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home in Columbus. Rex Lynn Dickens was born March 28, 1957, in Daviess County, to the late James Woodrow and Bessie Marie Broadley Dickens and was better known as "Butch" to both his family and friends.
Butch was a senior software engineer with ECI Solutions in Columbus and a member of the Baptist faith. He loved to play the guitar, enjoyed both reading and spending time with his family and friends and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Wilson and her husband, Harry.
Survivors include two brothers, Ronnie Dickens (Carolyn) and Hugh Carrol Dickens (Sharon), both of Calhoun; four sisters, Dianna Smith (Ray) and Sandy Crabtree, (Richard) both of Calhoun, Patricia Hall (Pancho) of Owensboro and Karen Gross (Kenny) of Calhoun; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams and the Rev. Charles Thomas officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Butch's family from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Rex "Butch" Dickens family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry, P.O. Box 283, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
