Rex J. McCorkle, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Rex was born to Basil and Ursula McCorkle and was much beloved by his parents. His father was a semi-professional baseball player which instilled in him a lifelong love of the game. Rex was raised in New Castle, Indiana until his father’s untimely illness at which time the family lived at Mooseheart Boys Village in Mooseheart, Illinois. Living at Mooseheart was some of the happiest times in Rex’s life. He cherished the memories he made there and they were integral in making him the man he was.
Once he graduated from high school, Rex joined the United States Navy, and he proudly served our country on the U.S.S Intrepid during the Korean War. After his service, he settled in Grandview, Indiana where he met his wife, Judith Ayer McCorkle. They welcomed their son, Jan, and daughter, Stephanie, soon after. Jan and Stephanie were their father’s life, and he relished being a father. He was a very active dad and you could always find him on the sidelines cheering for Jan and Stephanie in every sporting event. Rex also held the title of best father-in-law and enjoyed spending time with his daughter-in-law, Lee Etta. They went on many cruises as a family and you could always find Rex and Lee Etta exploring the sights. Rex held an integral role in aiding our country’s endeavors in space exploration with his important work at McDonald Douglas building the fuselages that would aid our astronauts in getting to the moon.
Once his tenure at McDonald Douglas was over, he settled in Owensboro, retiring from Alcoa and Owensboro Grain. In his retirement years, Rex enjoyed going to KWC basketball games, having morning coffee at McDonald’s, being a chauffeur to all ballet classes, and being an after-school babysitter.
Rex cherished his family especially his beloved grandchildren, Molly McCorkle Marshall and Maggie McCorkle Brooks. They were the lights of his life and the three of them went on many adventures. Grandad was the wishmaster, and there was nothing too big or too small that he was not able to make happen for his granddaughters. Molly and Maggie hold these precious memories close to their hearts. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, who he loved with all of his heart, Oliver J. Marshall, Henry Stephen Marshall, and Mia Lee Etta Brooks.
Rex was preceded in death by his beloved parents; his brothers, Jim McCorkle and Paul McCorkle; and sisters, Theara Sue and Erlaina Louise, who passed as infants. We find comfort in knowing that they are together again once more.
Rex is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Judith Ayer McCorkle; son, Jan McCorkle and wife, Lee Etta; daughter, Stephanie McCorkle Williams and husband, Larry; grandaughter, Molly McCorkle Marshall and her husband, Alex and Maggie McCorkle Brooks and her husband, Colby; three precious great-grandchildren, Oliver Marshall, Henry Marshall, and Mia Brooks; and brother, Art McCorkle.
The family would like to thank all of those who have cared for Rex over the years.
Expressions of sympathy make take the form of a donation to Mooseheart Child City and School, 255 James J. Davis Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.
Funeral arrangements are private.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
