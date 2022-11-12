ELIZABETHTOWN — Rhett Daniel Beckhart, 33, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. He was born August 11, 1989, in Owensboro, to Ellen Beckhart Lively. Rhett was an avid guitar player and enjoyed rock music. He was also a seasoned outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. Rhett retired from the Army after bravely serving our country for nine years during the War in Afghanistan. He was a true patriot. After his deployment, Rhett returned home to be with his family, whom he cared for and loved deeply. His family wants everyone to remember him as an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and veteran who will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Douglas and Clara Beckhart.
Rhett is survived by his wife, Ava (Watson); their children, Eric and Cassie; his mother and stepfather, Ellen and Steve Lively; his siblings, David (Shauna) Beckhart, Scarlett (Logan) Riddle, Heath (Paige) Riddle, Brandon Thompson, and Stevie Thompson; and his aunt, Carla Beckhart Hall.
The memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Rhett Beckhart may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented