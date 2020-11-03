Rhonda Ann Carmichael, of Owensboro, lost her battle with cancer at the Heartford House on Oct. 30, 2020. She was 64 years old.
Rhonda was born on Aug. 26, 1956, in Letart, West Virginia.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Steve; also lovingly remembered by her children, Christy (Robert) Burnett, of Owensboro; Ritchie (Stacy) Carmichael, of Mascoutah, Illinois; and Stephanie (Eric) Ivie, of Danville, Indiana; grandchildren, Zach, Ashton, Natalie, Gabby, and Isla; mother, Carole Davis, of New Haven, West Virginia; brother, Ernie (Pam) Roush, of New Haven, West Virginia; sisters, Janis Queen, of Louisville, and Terry (Mike) Mitchell, of New Haven, West Virginia;
and several nieces
and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dorsey Richard Roush.
Rhonda loved the mountains and spending time with her family.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Pastor Randy Mitchell officiating. Friends will be received by the family on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.
