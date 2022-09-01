Rhonda Gail Peak, our Beloved, peacefully crossed over on August 30, 2022. Rhonda was raised by Herbert Donald Vanover and Helen Blevins Vanover alongside her brother, Kevin Vanover (Donna). She met her husband, David Peak, at the age of 14 at Calhoun Middle School, and they recently celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary.
She shared a passion for travel and adventure with her daughter, Ashley Peak (Nathan Lloyd), and they saw the world together.
Rhonda obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Murray State University in 1977 and enjoyed a nursing career focused on critical care and open heart recovery. She retired as the Director of the Health Park at the age of 51 and enjoyed many years of RV travel with her husband and cherished Shih-Tzus.
She is survived by her parents, brother, husband, daughter, and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
Rhonda was a remarkable and talented woman who loved her family with fierce loyalty and compassion. She will be forever missed. Her wishes for a private and intimate gathering for immediate family will be honored.
In lieu of gifts and flowers, and to honor her lifelong love of her pets, we ask that donations be made in her name to the McLean County Animal Shelter c/o McLean Judge Executive, P.O. Box 127, Calhoun.
Care of Mrs. Peak was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
