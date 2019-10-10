IRVINGTON - Rhonda Moorman Ledford, 67, of Irvington, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the home of her son in Cecilia.
She retired from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Survivors include her son, Timothy Robinson; stepdaughters Tracy Smith and Lisa Maney; and sisters Sylvia Purcell and Roberta Smith.
Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Harned Cemetery, Harned. Visitation: From 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 8 a.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
