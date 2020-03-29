HAWESVILLE — Rhonda Lynn McDaniel, 60, of Hancock County, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 27, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer at The Heartford House with family by her side. She was born March 8, 1960, to the late Eddie and Jeanette Powers. She was a wonderful mother, sister, memaw and friend. She enjoyed singing and watching UK basketball. Rhonda was a great cook, loved being outdoors and enjoyed laying by the pool. Rhonda celebrated every holiday, big and small, and always decorated her home to the fullest. She loved playing cards, but her favorite was a good ole fashion game of Rook. Those who met Rhonda will never forget her kindness.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Terry Powers; and a daughter, Shanda McDaniel.
She is survived by her three children, Zachary (Hannah) McDaniel, Corey (Hannah Durham) McDaniel and Ashleigh McDaniel; three sisters, Melissa (Keith) Pogue, Trisha Burden and Kim (Ken) Patterson; granddaughter Remi Faye McDaniel; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Ms. McDaniel will be private. Burial will be in Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for Rhonda’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
