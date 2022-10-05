HARTFORD — Rhonda Phelps, 66, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Owensboro Regional Hospital. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio April 17, 1956, to the late Wyman Bluford and Doris Collins Phelps. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and taking care of her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Vicki Phelps; and brother, Danny White.
Rhonda is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dan Phelps; son, James Levi (Betsy); sisters, Regina Morris (Larry) and Terry Lee; brother, Randy White; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Smith Funeral Home, with Rev. Harold Nix officiating. Burial will be in the Morgan Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Visit our website www.smithfuneralhomeky.com to share any condolences, memories, or photos of Rhonda or light a memorial candle.
