GREENVILLE — Rhonda Sue DeArmond, 54, of Greenville, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She worked in production assembly at Emerson Electric.
Survivors include her husband, Aaron DeArmond; and daughters Kara and Hannah DeArmond.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Dunmor Cemetery, Dunmor. Burial: At the cemetery.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
Expressions of sympathy: Rhonda DeArmond Memorial Fund, Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
