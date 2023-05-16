UTICA — Rice B. Winston, 75, of Utica, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Waters of Rockport in Rockport, Indiana. He was a farmer.
Survivors: son, Stephen Winston (Tina); daughter, Rebecca Fleck (Doug); brother, Skip Winston (Marian); and sister, Frances Airhart (Charles).
There will be a family service at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Rice’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Rice at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented