Richard A. Gerbing, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Hermitage Manor Nursing & Rehab. He was born Jan. 23, 1936, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to the late Myron Gerbing and Frances Gilbert Kelly. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to car shows and having coffee with friends. Richard never missed his Green Bay Packers play. He was a true fan. He was thankful for his church family at Harvest Baptist Church. Richard was loved by many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna Horsley (Mike) and Kathy Kulas (Rick Rupp); three sons, Matt Gerbing (Beth), Chris Gerbing (Rosanna) and Tim Gerbing (Beth Richards); nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A small family memorial service will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
