BEAVER DAM — Richard A. Morris, 92, of Beaver Dam, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. He was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Ohio County to the late James B. and Lorene Embry Morris. Mr. Morris retired from American Standard in Louisville. He was a member of Echols Day Star Church of God. He loved church, family and riding horses.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ilene Goff Morris; and several siblings.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 29 years, Patsy Morris of Beaver Dam; four children, Doug (Donna) Morris of Morgantown, Eddie (Donna) Morris of Horse Branch, Marilyn Morris Woolen (Darell Collard) of Owensboro and Donna (Wayne) Geary of Beaver Dam; six grandchildren, DJ (Jill) Morris, Dustin (Lori) Morris, Matthew (Megan) Morris, Ashley Coy, Jennifer (Christian) Taylor and Chevie Conner; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Betty Shaver officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery in Horse Branch. Friends may visit with Mr. Morris’ family from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Richard A. Morris by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danks
Commented