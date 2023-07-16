Richard Allen Davis, 54, of Central City, died Friday, July 14, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Greenville on Aug. 5, 1968, the son of Truman Allen Davis and the late Alma Louise Grant Davis. He ad worked for Wetterau, Owensboro Board of Education and Walmart in Central City.
He is survived by his father, Truman Davis, of Greenville; daughter, Haley Davis, of Owensboro; brother, Michael (Elizabeth) Davis, of Brush Creek, TN; and sister, Amy Bethel, of Greenville.
Memorial services will be at a later date. Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation.
