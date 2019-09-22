Richard Antonio Marcellino, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Lexington on May 30, 1932, to the late Marian J. and Francis "Fannie" Levin Marcellino. Richard was retired from the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant commander of the USS Antietam. He received the National Defense Medal, United National Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and the Gold Conduct Medal. Richard enjoyed playing tennis with his friends and was an avid University of Kentucky fan.
Along with his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his daughter, Ann Maria Marcellino.
Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia B. Gubser Marcellino; his children, Marion Marcellino of Murray and Michael A. Marcellino of Owensboro.
Military Funeral Honors will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Marcellino. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Richard Marcellino at www.haleymcginnis.com.
