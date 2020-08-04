Richard Clayton Barnett, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in Owensboro on June 24, 1959, he was the son of the late Stanley and Claricy Thomas Barnett and had worked at Southwire Aluminum. Mr. Barnett loved spending time with his family and was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed gardening and playing bingo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Barnett and a sister, Brenda Miller.
Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Alice Sparks Barnett; daughters, Michelle Cannon, Heather Barnett, and Janice (Mark) Howard; five grandchildren; brothers, James Barnett and Bruce Barnett; and sisters, Sharon Sexton, Karen Aubrey, and Kathy Wooldridge.
A celebration of life will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in the fellowship hall of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky (Heartford) House.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
