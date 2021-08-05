Richard D. Blandford, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 4, 1937, in St. Joseph to Richard M. and Eulema Clark Blandford. Richard was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church and was retired from Field Packing Co. He was a U.S. Army veteran and enjoyed gardening, keeping a meticulous yard and traveling, especially when his grandson could accompany him.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marilyn Jewell; a brother-in-law, Joseph Bowlds; and a lifelong friend, Pete McPherson.
Richard is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Nancy Wathen Blandford; daughter Kara Goetz and husband Paul Henry of Owensboro; son Robert Blandford and wife Ellen of St. Augustine, Florida; grandson Seth Goetz; and two brothers, Leon Blandford and wife Jenette of Shelbyville, Illinois, and James Dale Blandford and wife Donna of Owensboro.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Building Fund, 7925 Highway 500, Owensboro, KY 42301.
