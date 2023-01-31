Richard Dale Richey, 77, of Philpot, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at 3:23 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Richard was born Aug. 11, 1945, in Midland to Buel Richey and Era Divine Richey. Richard was a born-again Christian of the Baptist faith and a 1963 graduate of Bremen High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969 and was in Vietnam in 1968.
Richard was a 25-year UMWA coal miner beginning his career at Vogue Mine and retiring from Ken Surface Mine in Ohio County. He was an electrician, welder, and lifelong carpenter with his older brothers and father. He was a Free Mason with Bremen lodge #596 for over 50 years.
He was a man of many words and a colorful storyteller. He was an avid bird hunter and self-proclaimed chef of the duck blind. His “girls,” his sons-in-law, and his grandchildren were the center of his world.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Buel and Era Richey; his sister, Nora Mae Richey Bruce; and a brother, J.V. Richey.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Randa Wade Richey; his daughters, Tracy Gutsche (Bill) of Owensboro and Jenny Richmond (Jody) of Henderson; his grandchildren, Leslie Gutsche, Lane Gutsche, Haleigh Richmond, and Logan Richmond; his brother, Bobby Richey; a sister-in-law, Odessa Richey; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Wayne Piper officiating and Bro. Kevin Reed assisting. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
