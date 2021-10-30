Richard Daniel “Danny” Hutchinson, 71, of the Pleasant Ridge area, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
He was born Aug. 11, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Richard John and Gwendolyn Russell Hutchinson.
Danny retired in 2017 from No Creek Farms and had worked several other places including Alumax Aluminum. He attended Harvest Baptist Church and was a 1968 graduate of Daviess County High School.
Danny loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles and going to car shows to see the older custom cars. He also enjoyed watching NHRA drag racing, working with his hands, and being outdoors on his farm.
Also preceding him in death is a brother, Bruce Hutchinson, his mother and father-in-law, Marcy VanFleet Fulkerson and James VanFleet and nephew Mike Miller.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Debbie Hutchinson; his daughter, Jaime Norris and husband Scott of Owensboro; his son, Ryan Hutchinson and wife Amanda of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Noah and Claire Norris and Peyton and Will Hutchinson; a sister, Suzanne Miller of Lewisport; sisters-in-law, Peggy Hutchinson of Owensboro, Detra VanFleet of Summerville, South Carolina, and Donna (Danny) Sparks of Tavares, Florida; and three nieces and a nephew.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday and from 9- 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and the Heartford House for the love and compassionate care they gave Danny.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 4430 Old Calhoun Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
