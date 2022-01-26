Richard “Dick” Eldon Estep, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. The Corning, New York native was born July 1, 1941, to the late Eldon Larue Estep and Hazel Eleanor Strope Estep.
Dick graduated from Painted Post High School, class of 1959, then served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1981. His naval duties took him to Japan, 1965-1968, and Virginia Beach, 1970-1981, where he was an Aviation Fire Control Technician. After military service, Dick received a Computer Engineering degree in 1983 from Isothermal Community College, which led him to a vocation as a computer programmer. Dick was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Dick was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Linda Estep in 2018; daughter, Michelle Estep Althizer; sisters, Roxanna Graham and Jan Estep; and a brother, Alan Estep.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Theresa Payne and husband Chris of Owensboro and Shannon Jones and husband David of Inman, South Carolina; grandchildren, Cassandra Snodgrass (Andrew) of Owensboro, Amanda Whittemore of Mill Spring, North Carolina, Adam Buchanan of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Alex Greene of Inman, South Carolina, Joshua Estep of Owensboro, and Kaitlyn Beheler of Inman, South Carolina; five great-grandchildren, Jaycee and Grayson McKinney, Riley-Jo Snodgrass, Michael, and Suriah Whittmore.
There will be a private family service followed by a memorial service in Corning, New York in June of 2022. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or www.wounded
