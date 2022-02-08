Richard “Dick” Kendall Temple, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born October 10, 1928, in Lewisport, to the late Owen LaFoe Temple and Lydia Smith Temple. Dick was retired from MPD / G.E. where he was manager of materials for 13 years before becoming vice president of tube operations. He was also a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church.
Dick was a master gardener, one of the founding members of Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, and was very active in Habitat for Humanity. He was a 20 plus year member of the Jaycees and acted as the local president and state and national officer.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy O’Brien Temple, and a brother, Horace L. Temple.
Dick is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jennie “Tina” Martina Temple; a nephew, Robert “Tex” L. Carter; a cousin, Libby Grant; and a family confidant/caregiver, Sheri Payne.
The funeral service for Dick Temple will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, with Matt Curry officiating. A private burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Presbyterian Church, Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens, or Habitat for Humanity.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dick Temple may be left at www.glenncares.com.
