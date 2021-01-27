Richard “Dick” Thomas Leahey, of Owensboro, passed away at Wellington Parc on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born July 24, 1940, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Francis and Kathern Leffler Leahey. Dick studied engineering at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh. He retired after 40 years from Westinghouse as a field engineer and then went on to work 15 more years for John Beatrice at Compumart. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the USS Stickell DD888. He was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church and was an avid golfer at Windridge Country Club.
He was the beloved husband of Jan McFarland Leahey for 40 years; loving dad of Kathleen (Greg) Allen and Eileen Leahey; stepdad to David (Kathie) Wolfe; grandfather to Heather Howard, Marcedes Allen, David Wolfe III, Makenzie Wolfe, Kiersten (Matt) Hardy, Logan Boling and Ronnie (Oz) Mordechay; great-grandfather to Madalyn Howard, Cash Howard, Paisley Allen and Jack Hardy; and brother to Judge Joseph (Irene) Leahey.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. EST Friday at South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton, Ohio, with military honors.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Association, Kaden Tower, Suite 401, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
