Richard Dwayne “Lil’ D” Martin II, of Owensboro, passed away Feb. 18, 2020. He was born in Owensboro to Richard Dwayne “Big D” Martin and Kathy Feldpausch on March 14, 1977. Dwayne loved his family, working, motorcycles, carpentry and his pet, Molly Dog. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenny and Nell Martin and Ernie and Carol Feldpausch.
Dwayne is survived by his children, Houston Martin and Jessica Statts, and their mother, Kimberly Austin; grandson Liam Moorman; parents Richard Dwayne “Big D” Martin and Kathy Feldpausch (Homer); sister Misty Shepherd (Alan); brother Stevie Tong Jr.; nieces Kirsten “Boo” Hagan, Brittany Shepherd and Madison Shepherd; nephew Scott Shepherd; and two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Richard Dwayne “Lil’ D” Martin II may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented