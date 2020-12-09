HAWESVILLE — Richard E. “Rick” Montague, 66, of Hawesville, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born in Gnadenhutton, Ohio, on July 23, 1954, to the late Glenn and Wanda Clough Montague. Rick was a pastor at Revive Community Church for six years. He was a member of Hawesville Fire Department for 37 years and served as chief for 26 years. Rick was also a former EMA director of Hancock County, past president of the Green River Firefighters Association and past Master of Masonic Lodge #115.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Montague.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vickie Huddy Montague; daughters Heather (Mike) Axton, Amber (Mike) Sanders and Ryan (Matt) Jaffe; grandchildren Aubrey, Cory and Cody Axton, Dylan, Carter, Layla and Layni and Claire Sanders; brother Bill Hicks; father-in-law Bob (Jackie) Huddy; sister-in-law Cheryl Montague; along with many nieces and nephews.
Private services will be Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial in Serenity Hills. A drive-by visitation will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Hawesville Volunteer Fire Department. Services Thursday will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Gibson & Son Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
We ask that everyone stay in their vehicles to help protect the family and keep traffic flowing. Those in attendance must wear applicable facemasks and keep a safe social distance as per the governor’s orders.
Share your memories and condolences with Rick’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented