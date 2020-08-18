Richard Earl Cates, 82, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, at his home with his family by his side. Born Feb. 13, 1938, in Diamond, and raised in Sturgis to the late Vernie and Neveline Wilson Cates, Richard earned an M.A. degree in industrial arts from Murray State University. He taught industrial arts/drafting at Daviess County Junior High where he met his future wife, Shirley Russ who was the home economics teacher. Later, Richard taught at Daviess County Vocation School where he also served in administration as assistant principal and then principal as well as earning his M.B.A.
Mr. Cates will be remembered as a strict and demanding teacher but his students learned the right way of drafting. Richard had a great work ethic and was very talented at woodworking and carpentry even making much of the furniture in his own home. He was kind and family oriented, never missing one of his sons’ baseball games, as well as serving for several years as president of the Western Little League.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cates also was preceded in death by his infant brother, Norman Cates.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Shirley Russ Cates; sons, Brent Cates and wife, Jennifer, of Owensboro and Bruce Cates and wife Karen Daniels, of Plainville, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Lauren), Luke, Matthew, Zachary, Lily, Abby, and Connor; two great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Kathryn; and sister, Reba Farley.
The funeral service for Richard Cates will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Rosehill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the Governor’s mandate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a charity of choice.
Memories and condolences for the family of Richard may be left at www.glenncares.com.
